Trump’s pick for deputy transportation secretary did legal work for airline lobbyists

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

0:55 Video: How is teacher shortage affecting California school districts?

0:56 Tax-free health products for women are a matter of values, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher says

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'

0:37 Porn performer tells California Legislature she is HIV-positive

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'