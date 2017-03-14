Trump and Pence are making Kentucky the conservative health care battleground

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

0:55 Video: How is teacher shortage affecting California school districts?

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

1:28 Liberal protesters, Trump supporters meet at Bera town hall

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

0:56 Tax-free health products for women are a matter of values, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher says

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:37 Porn performer tells California Legislature she is HIV-positive

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked