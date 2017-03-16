Trump's budget makes sweeping cuts to EPA and State, boosts defense spending

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week Pause

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

1:28 California, Trump could fight over auto pollution standards

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension

1:36 Driving through a flooded I-5 near Williams from trucker's point of view

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change