Trump proposes budget to hobble the EPA

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals Pause

0:20 Police seek home-invasion burglary suspect caught clearly on security camera

1:28 California, Trump could fight over auto pollution standards

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:36 Driving through a flooded I-5 near Williams from trucker's point of view

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion