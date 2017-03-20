Trump makes up with Iraq’s leader after including country in travel ban

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election Pause

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

0:32 CHP officers do the 'worm,' other dance moves at Lodi High assembly

12:33 Postgame: UCLA coach Alford, freshmen Leaf, Ball discuss win over Kent State

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration