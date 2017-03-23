Russian techie says the FBI still hasn’t called, and now he’s back in the news

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally Pause

1:05 Jerry Brown: 'The Doomsday Clock has been moved closer to midnight'

0:50 With 'hocus pocus,' Jerry Brown optimistic about delayed Caltrain project

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:41 National Nurses United endorses Bernie Sanders

1:21 UC students rally at Capitol over high price of California tuition

1:24 University of California students block Board of Regents

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

0:45 What will African Americans lose if Obamacare is repealed?