House intel chairman facing new calls to step down from Trump-Russia probe

1:46 Mark Orr's challenges are clear as he returns home to run Sac State athletics Pause

0:15 Firefighters douse vehicle blaze on Highway 99

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:20 California teens speak out against candy-flavored tobacco at state Capitol

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot

0:51 Students can sleep in thanks to later start times at Davis middle schools

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide