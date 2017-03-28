It’s not dead yet, House Republicans insist of effort to repeal Obamacare

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

3:07 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:27 Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with new program