Trump has ignored Chinese human rights abuses so far. Will that change at Mar-a-Lago?

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future' Pause

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:39 Dianne Feinstein says banning Steve Bannon to Russia is a 'nice thought'

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

0:14 Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Why don't we switch jobs?'