Inside the final conservative push to confirm Gorsuch

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline' Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa says he's long opposed 'three strikes,' death penalty

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

1:39 Dianne Feinstein says banning Steve Bannon to Russia is a 'nice thought'

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

0:14 Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Why don't we switch jobs?'

1:08 Trump: Pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings