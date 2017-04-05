Bannon out, Rick Perry in as Trump reshuffles National Security Council

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:10 California lawmakers split on Ronald Reagan's legacy

3:14 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa says he's long opposed 'three strikes,' death penalty

0:47 California state Treasurer John Chiang talks about his sister's tragic death after he took office

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'