House GOP raises big bucks, thanks to Trump

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic' Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:24 President Trump goes face to face with the news media

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says