Gorsuch’s confirmation puts the Trump brand on the Supreme Court, perhaps for decades

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic' Pause

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

1:12 Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals