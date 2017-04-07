Schiff: Nunes stepping aside from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'
Rep. Adam Schiff said he respects Rep. Devin Nunes' decision to step aside as the head of the House of Representatives probe into Russian meddling into the election. Earlier, Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee recused himself from the panel's investigation into potential Russian interference in the election. Nunes will remain the head of the committee and will still lead all other probes.
Associated Press
