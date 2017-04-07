Congress is finally united: It wants a Syria plan from Trump

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal Pause

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

2:35 Senate Republicans ‘go nuclear’ to clear path for Gorsuch nomination

1:39 Dianne Feinstein says banning Steve Bannon to Russia is a 'nice thought'

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway