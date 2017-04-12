Trump on NATO: ‘I said it was obsolete. It is no longer obsolete.’

During his campaign, Donald Trump never missed an opportunity to take a swipe at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, accusing the group of not paying its fair share and not focusing on terror.
Trump called NATO “obsolete.”
My statement on NATO being obsolete and disproportionately too expensive (and unfair) for the U.S. are now, finally, receiving plaudits!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2016
In a Wednesday press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Trump struck a different tone.
“I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete,” Trump said.
Trump said he and Stoltenberg had a “productive discussion” about tackling terrorism.
Stoltenberg said “burden sharing” is his top priority and that countries are making progress in reaching the 2 percent threshold for spending on defense.
“A strong NATO is good for Europe, but a strong NATO is also good for the United States,” Stoltenberg said.
