April 12, 2017 4:38 PM

Trump on NATO: ‘I said it was obsolete. It is no longer obsolete.’

By Brian Murphy

During his campaign, Donald Trump never missed an opportunity to take a swipe at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, accusing the group of not paying its fair share and not focusing on terror.

Trump called NATO “obsolete.”

In a Wednesday press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Trump struck a different tone.

“I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete,” Trump said.

Trump said he and Stoltenberg had a “productive discussion” about tackling terrorism.

Stoltenberg said “burden sharing” is his top priority and that countries are making progress in reaching the 2 percent threshold for spending on defense.

“A strong NATO is good for Europe, but a strong NATO is also good for the United States,” Stoltenberg said.

