New Democratic ads: Putin ‘laughing’ about House Republicans

A Democratic group is pressuring a trio of House Republicans to support an independent inquiry into President Donald Trump’s possible ties to Russia, launching radio ads in the lawmakers’ districts that feature the sound of a Russian voice laughing.
“That’s the sound of the Russians and Vladimir Putin laughing at us,” a narrator says. “Because they’re getting away with undermining our democracy.”
The ads – which target Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, or Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y. – ask why the lawmakers won’t support an “independent investigation” into the connection between the GOP president and foreign leaders.
The minute-long spot cites former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation and payments that Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, reportedly received from a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine as proof an investigation is necessary.
“Ha ha, the joke’s on you, America,” a Russian voice says at the ad’s conclusion.
The ads are being funded by American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, a Democratic firm specializing in opposition research on Republicans. It’s spending $140,000 on the ads, according to an ad-buying source.
Listen to one of the ads here.
Hurd, McSally, and Katko each represent a district won by Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election, making them potentially vulnerable to Democratic challengers in next year’s midterm elections.
