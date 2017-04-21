California’s death row turning into home for seniors

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Jerry Brown rips Trump on climate change 'hoax' Pause 11:32 'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.' 2:18 Listen to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk talk about the Hyperloop concept 1:42 Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 3:11 Social Bicycles coming to Sacramento - here's how it works 2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves 0:31 Watch the scurrying rat that startled substitute teacher at John F. Kennedy High 0:31 Wildfire app is available in time for summer 4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On Dec. 20, 1980, Richard Hirschfield murdered UC Davis sweethearts John Riggins and Sabrina Gonsalves. A Sacramento Superior Court jury convicted Hirschfield of the crime, and in early 2013, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael W. Sweet sentenced him to death. Hirschfield spends his time on death row at San Quentin, where he spoke briefly with Sacramento Bee reporter Jon Ortiz and photographer Randy Pench on Dec. 29, 2015. He continues to deny killing Riggins and Gonsalves. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee