Miami lawmaker resigns over racial slur scandal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Jerry Brown rips Trump on climate change 'hoax' Pause 1:16 Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook 1:01 Kings fans find fine dining near Golden 1 Center 0:48 Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall 11:32 'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.' 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability 1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself 3:11 Social Bicycles coming to Sacramento - here's how it works 2:18 Listen to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk talk about the Hyperloop concept Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald