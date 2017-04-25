Trump condemns Holocaust deniers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:18 Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes Pause 1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped 0:53 Sacramento City College pedestrian and bicycle bridge provides link to Curtis Park, Land Park 0:32 Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains 1:03 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Solomon Thomas at No. 2 1:11 Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day 1:17 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Malik Hooker at No. 2 1:16 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:29 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day, President Donald Trump stated that those who deny that 6 million Jews were killed by Nazis during World War II "are an accomplice of this horrible evil." He spoke at a U.S. Capitol ceremony hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. The White House