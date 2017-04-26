Politics & Government

April 26, 2017 7:55 PM

Trump will not terminate NAFTA, instead he’ll ‘renegotiate’ with Canada and Mexico

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Presient Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he would not terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, but would instead work with Mexico and Canada to “renegotiate” the agreement.

“It is my privilege to bring NAFTA up to date through renegotiation,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House. “It is an honor to deal with both President Pena Nieto and Prime Minister Trudeau, and I believe that the end result will make all three countries stronger and better.”

Trump has been a harsh critic of the trade agreement throughout his campaign and early in his preisdency.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:52

Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day 1:11

Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day
Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants 0:44

Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants "who are being terrorized"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos