Senate confirms Alexander Acosta as labor secretary

2:38 White House unveils President Trump's tax reform plan Pause

1:13 Caltrans Workers Memorial 2017

1:03 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Solomon Thomas at No. 2

0:54 Defense attorney: 'We are taking felony charge incredibly seriously'

1:11 Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day

2:18 Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?

1:24 Sheriff's Department spokesman describes fatal attack

0:59 Students react to Highlands High School homicide investigation

1:59 12 jobs that are most likely done by an immigrant in California