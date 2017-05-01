Oliver Stone and Vladimir Putin watch 'Dr. Strangelove' together

The interview that filmmaker Oliver Stone has taped with Russian President Vladmir Putin, which is set to air on Showtime next month, sounds like a doozy – in one segment, the "Platoon" director and the former KGB-er watch "Dr. Strangelove," the classic, Stanley Kubrick-directed political satire that features a nuclear war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
Putin, according to Showtime, had never seen the flick before.
"The Putin Interviews" will air in four consecutive nights starting June 12.
Putin discusses allegations of interfering in the U.S. election of President Donald Trump, and other geopolitical topics. The interviews were recorded at the Kremlin, in Sochi and at Putin's home outside Moscow.
Stone is known for political feature films, including "W," "Nixon," and "Snowden," but he is also a documentary-maker and has interviewed other world leaders, including the late Cuban president Fidel Castro and Venezuela's Hugo Chávez.
"If Vladimir Putin is indeed the great enemy of the United States, then at least we should try to understand him," Stone said in a news release.
Three-time Oscar winner Stone is also known for his conspiracy theories and unorthodox political views, and was criticized in 2010 for comments about Jewish control of the media, for which he later apologized.
Showtime accounts for the majority of sales at CBS's cable networks division, which generated $2.16 billion in revenue last year.
Includes information from Bloomberg.
Comments