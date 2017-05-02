This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 How California is changing its bicycling laws Pause 1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent 2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 2:09 Nine former Sacramento-area prep stars make it to NFL 0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions 1:06 Neighbor remembers Fusako Petrus after alleged killer is arraigned 0:37 Watch the May 2017 snow survey that found a snowpack of 190 percent 1:16 Burbank High student gets help from police officer for promposal 1:16 Tahoe plans Highway 50 casino bypass 0:37 Loss of longtime home 'devastating,' couple says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified at a hearing Tuesday on customer service concerns following incidents on flights, including one in which a passenger was dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat. C-SPAN