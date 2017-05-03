Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Search continues for missing teen last seen in American River Pause 3:26 Sheriff Scott Jones: 'Department strongly disagrees with verdict' 1:16 Amid grief, praise and honors for fallen CHP officer 1:03 Black driver stopped driving Mercedes after getting pulled over so many times 1:04 Man decides not to jump from Rainbow Bridge after boy goes missing in frigid water 2:50 Meet the man on trial for promising U.S. citizenship to hundreds of undocumented immigrants if he helped them get adopted 1:17 Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed 1:07 Huge spring runoff at Lake Tahoe 1:50 Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.' 1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy