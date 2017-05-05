Trump’s forbidden love: Single-payer health care

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:45 Trump, Ryan talk next steps for Obamacare repeal Pause 1:09 Bernie Sanders in Sacramento to make final push for Proposition 61 0:08 View of the smoke and flaring at Valero Refinery in Benicia 2:37 Have you ever heard of norovirus? 0:11 Here's what firefighters saw upon arriving at Oak Park house fire 2:11 La Cosecha opens on Cinco de Mayo in Cesar Chavez Park 2:22 Ten former Sacramento-area prep stars make it to NFL 3:41 Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 1:49 Hydrologist: Snow melt season to extend to June, possibly July 0:46 Elk Grove Unified deals with spate of arrests Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House