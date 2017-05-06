Navy Seal killed in Somalia was based in Virginia Beach

The Pentagon says a Navy SEAL killed in a military operation in Somalia was based in Virginia Beach.
The Defense Department on Saturday said 38-year-old Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab.
Millkien, from Falmouth, Maine, is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.
A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that U.S. special operations troops had come under fire after U.S. aircraft delivered Somali forces to the target area.
