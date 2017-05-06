Politics & Government

May 06, 2017 9:36 AM

Navy Seal killed in Somalia was based in Virginia Beach

The Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

The Pentagon says a Navy SEAL killed in a military operation in Somalia was based in Virginia Beach.

The Defense Department on Saturday said 38-year-old Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab.

Millkien, from Falmouth, Maine, is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.

A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that U.S. special operations troops had come under fire after U.S. aircraft delivered Somali forces to the target area.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch game wardens save stranded baby owl, injured eagle

Watch game wardens save stranded baby owl, injured eagle 1:09

Watch game wardens save stranded baby owl, injured eagle
Watch police officer's dramatic rescue of 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Watch police officer's dramatic rescue of 4-year-old boy from pond
Cat fight at the dock ends with one kitty making a splash 1:07

Cat fight at the dock ends with one kitty making a splash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos