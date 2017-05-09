ACLU issues travel alert for Texas due to ‘racist’ sanctuary city law

The American Civil Liberties Union issued a warning Tuesday urging residents of California and other states to be on alert when traveling in Texas after that state passed a law this week prohibiting its cities from protecting undocumented immigrants.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 requiring local and state law enforcement to follow and enforce federal immigration law. During the bill signing, Abbott said the law would prohibit police and sheriffs from “harboring people who have committed dangerous crimes.”

The ACLU said in a press release that the law “gives a green light to police officers in the state to investigate a person’s immigration status during routine traffic stops” and said it would lead to racial profiling. The travel alert was issued by the ACLU branches of 22 states, including California.

“We plan to fight this racist and wrong-headed law in the courts and in the streets,” said Texas ACLU director Terri Burke. “Until we defeat it, everyone traveling in or to Texas needs to be aware of what’s in store for them.”

Sacramento and dozens of other cities around the nation do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities in tracking or apprehending undocumented immigrants.