Politics & Government

May 10, 2017 7:25 PM

Not so fast, Mr. Vice President: Boy tapped in face demands apology

Sacramento Bee Staff

One young boy isn’t letting anyone hit him and get away with it – not even the U.S. vice president.

On Tuesday at the White House, Mike Pence spoke during a celebration for military families, as May is National Military Appreciation Month.

During his speech at the podium, while outstretching his arms, he accidentally bopped a child in the face.

Following the speech, the boy persistently but politely went after Pence, demanding an apology – one he eventually got after some time.

The Huffington Post caught it all on video and posted it to YouTube.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frogs get hopping at Capitol

Frogs get hopping at Capitol 1:10

Frogs get hopping at Capitol
Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 1:18

Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery
Forced to marry at 15: 'I was essentially his prisoner' 1:30

Forced to marry at 15: 'I was essentially his prisoner'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos