Not so fast, Mr. Vice President: Boy tapped in face demands apology

One young boy isn’t letting anyone hit him and get away with it – not even the U.S. vice president.
On Tuesday at the White House, Mike Pence spoke during a celebration for military families, as May is National Military Appreciation Month.
During his speech at the podium, while outstretching his arms, he accidentally bopped a child in the face.
Following the speech, the boy persistently but politely went after Pence, demanding an apology – one he eventually got after some time.
The Huffington Post caught it all on video and posted it to YouTube.
