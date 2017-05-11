‘We finally agree on something,’ Trump tweets to Rosie O’Donnell about Comey firing

President Donald Trump hasn’t hidden his disdain for actress/comedian Rosie O’Donnell in the past. But Trump found a reason to agree with her Thursday, replying to a 2016 tweet of hers that called for the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Trump fired Comey on Tuesday.
Since 2011 Trump has used Twitter to mock O’Donnell over her mental health, her career, her ratings, her performance on “The View” and her weight. He has often called her a “loser.”
I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie--a true loser.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011
Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb - other than that I like her very much!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2014
Sorry, @Rosie is a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser. Other than that she is just wonderful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2014
When Trump was asked about his comments about women by then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in the first presidential debate, he responded with a joke about O’Donnell.
“Mr. Trump, one of the things people love about you is you speak your mind and you don’t use a politician’s filter. However, that is not without its downsides, in particular when it comes to women. You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” Kelly said.
“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump said.
In December 2006, O’Donnell criticized Trump, who was in the news for controversy surrounding the Miss USA contest, calling him a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie.” That was the start of their decade-long fued, according to CNN.
In response, Trump told People Magazine that O’Donnell would “rue the words she said.”
“I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements – and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie,” he continued.
In the fall of 2012, Trump did send O’Donnell well wishes on Twitter when she was recovering from a heart attack.
@realDonaldTrump @Rosie - well thank u donald -— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 21, 2012
i must admit ur post was a bit of a shock ...
r u trying to kill me ?
xx
Hey @Rosie--how is your recovery going? I hope you are doing well so we can start fighting again soon!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012
@Rosie @realDonaldTrump Thanks for the info Rosie--get well.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012
