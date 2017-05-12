Politics & Government

May 12, 2017 6:03 PM

Twitter struggles to joke about Trump’s Russian income ... #WithFewExceptions

By Jon Schultz

jschultz@sacbee.com

When President Donald Trump’s tax counsels released a letter Thursday saying his tax returns don’t reflect income from Russian sources, “with a few exceptions,” Twitter users couldn’t help themselves.

Those “few exceptions” appear to reference at least $100 million Trump collected from Russian people or organizations between 2008 and this March, according to the letter.

Social media did an exceptional job dreaming up a few exceptions of their own, turning it into the political meme of the day. Check out some highlights below.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable

Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable 1:48

Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable
Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 1:18

Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery
Frogs get hopping at Capitol 1:10

Frogs get hopping at Capitol

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos