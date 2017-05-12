Twitter struggles to joke about Trump’s Russian income ... #WithFewExceptions

When President Donald Trump’s tax counsels released a letter Thursday saying his tax returns don’t reflect income from Russian sources, “with a few exceptions,” Twitter users couldn’t help themselves.
Those “few exceptions” appear to reference at least $100 million Trump collected from Russian people or organizations between 2008 and this March, according to the letter.
Social media did an exceptional job dreaming up a few exceptions of their own, turning it into the political meme of the day. Check out some highlights below.
