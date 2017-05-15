Obama-linked group to target vulnerable House Republicans

A progressive organization is launching a new campaign to pressure GOP lawmakers in districts where President Donald Trump performed worst, an undertaking it hopes will channel grassroots energy against endangered Republican incumbents.
The effort, led by Organizing for Action, comes amid renewed optimism among some Democrats that they can win the House majority during next year’s midterm elections.
OFA’s campaign will target 34 House Republicans who represent districts where Trump received less than 50 percent of the vote last year. And instead of putting big money behind TV ads, it will focus on grassroots organizing and smaller digital ads to label the congressmen as “Rubber stamps” for the president.
It also created a website for the campaign: Rubberstampreps.com.
The group -- which as a non-profit organization and does not directly lobby voters to vote for or against lawmakers -- is betting that Trump’s unpopularity will be a powerful tool against these legislators through 2018.
“Look, there's a reason it's called the House of Representatives – you're actually supposed to go to Washington and represent the people you serve,” said Jesse Lehrich, OFA’s spokesman. “If the majority of your constituents voted against this administration's platform, and yet you're consistently rubber stamping extreme White House-backed policies that harm families in your district, you're not doing your job. And you need to be held accountable.”
The targeted lawmakers include Reps. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, Darrell Issa of California, and Pete Sessions of Texas.
OFA already began its digital ad campaign against 25 Republicans, in the wake of the House’s vote to approve the American Health Care Act in May.
The Chicago-based OFA grew out of former President Barack Obama’s campaign infrastructure, Obama for America. The president no longer has any formal role with the group.
