Israel was source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Jerry Hill pushes bill to crack down on DUI offenders Pause 0:41 Officer carries stranded hiker piggyback to rescue chopper, high atop Mount Whitney 2:20 'I figured it was a priest, he's safe,' says Woodland woman alleging sex assault 3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs 0:52 Sacramento Republic FC will be used as team name in Major League Soccer bid 3:46 Former sheriff says 'trends for African Americans ... looked better' before major civil rights laws of 1960s 0:19 Watch woman walk in middle of busy freeway while chatting on her phone 1:29 Mistrial in case of man who hit Kevin Johnson with a pie 0:49 Thompson's defense attorney discusses jurors' questions 1:41 Jury struggles in pie thrower case Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP