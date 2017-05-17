Congress struggles to respond as Trump-Russia probe drama intensifies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Jerry Hill pushes bill to crack down on DUI offenders Pause 1:11 DNC Chair pushes for special prosecutor at White House protest 1:09 Schumer on President Trump’s reported leaks: ‘History is watching’ 1:01 Lincoln Police Department investigates fatal shooting of woman found in garage 2:20 'I figured it was a priest, he's safe,' says Woodland woman alleging sex assault 2:14 Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and knocking on Guns N' Roses bassist's door 1:59 Close-up of Oroville Dam spillway excavation work and 20,000 cfs water flow 0:52 Watch killer whales take off on epic Steller sea lion hunt 0:49 Men suspected of gunning down Murti brothers arraigned in Sacramento 2:50 This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy