Praise, skepticism flood Twitter over news of special counsel for Trump investigation

When the Justice Department announced Wednesday it appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into possible ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Republicans, Democrats and weary Americans took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
Some lawmakers used it as an opportunity to remind voters of when they first called for a special counsel. Other people vented about the whirlwind of controversy that has swept up the nation and shows no signs of slowing.
See some highlights of the reaction below.
Comments