Outgoing FBI director Robert Mueller speaks during an interview at FBI headquarters on Aug. 21, 2013, in Washington.
Outgoing FBI director Robert Mueller speaks during an interview at FBI headquarters on Aug. 21, 2013, in Washington. Evan Vucci Associated Press file
Outgoing FBI director Robert Mueller speaks during an interview at FBI headquarters on Aug. 21, 2013, in Washington. Evan Vucci Associated Press file

Politics & Government

May 17, 2017 6:19 PM

Praise, skepticism flood Twitter over news of special counsel for Trump investigation

By Jon Schultz

jschultz@sacbee.com

When the Justice Department announced Wednesday it appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into possible ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Republicans, Democrats and weary Americans took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Some lawmakers used it as an opportunity to remind voters of when they first called for a special counsel. Other people vented about the whirlwind of controversy that has swept up the nation and shows no signs of slowing.

See some highlights of the reaction below.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Should some state license plates say 'California Trusts Women'?

Should some state license plates say 'California Trusts Women'? 1:28

Should some state license plates say 'California Trusts Women'?
Jerry Hill pushes bill to crack down on DUI offenders 1:27

Jerry Hill pushes bill to crack down on DUI offenders
Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable 1:48

Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos