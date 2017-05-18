Democrats get a special counsel – but still want more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Should some state license plates say 'California Trusts Women'? Pause 0:26 Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:44 Fatal rollover accident closes portion of Sunrise Boulevard 0:51 Need a bike? Here's how to rent one in Sacramento. 2:06 How California is changing its bicycling laws 0:22 Road repairs closes one lane of Interstate 80 east of Kingvale 1:59 Close-up of Oroville Dam spillway excavation work and 20,000 cfs water flow 0:32 Solomon Thomas practices with 49ers for the first time 0:49 'We're very disturbed,' audit committee chair says of UC interference 0:43 Here's an updated look at Carmichael's Milagro Center Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 9 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

