House Democrat: Flynn misled Pentagon on Russia ties during security clearance review

Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn appears to have lied to federal investigators last year about who paid for his 2015 trip to Moscow during a Defense Department inquiry into the renewal of his top secret security clearance, a leading Capitol Hill Democrat said Monday.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said he intended to turn his information about Flynn over to Robert Mueller, named last week as a Department of Justice special counsel charged with investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Mueller will also look into whether Russia colluded with the President Donald Trump’s campaign. Flynn served as a top adviser to Trump during his campaign and through the transition before becoming his White House national security adviser. Trump fired Flynn 24 days later, after federal prosecutors informed the White House about Flynn’s involvement with Russia and suggested he could subject to blackmail.

Cummings’ allegations about Flynn were contained in a letter to Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of the oversight committee, in which he pressed Democratic demands that Chaffetz subpoena the White House for records about Flynn. The Trump White House has already rebuffed a bipartisan request from Chaffetz and Cummings for the records.

Flynn, 68, is a central figure in the sweeping investigation into Russia’s meddling in last year’s U.S. election, allegedly for the purpose of damaging Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and helping Trump, a Republican, win the White House. Flynn has been implicated on several grounds, including that he lied in denying that he discussed the U.S. sanctions against Russia during post-election phone calls and that he may have violated a federal law by failing to promptly register as a foreign agent last fall because his consulting firm had accepted more than $500,000 from a Dutch company with ties to Turkey.

After Trump rocked the nation’s capital by firing FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the inquiry, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reinstated a measure of calm by putting the inquiry in the hands of Mueller, who was Comey’s predecessor as bureau director for a dozen years.

Disclosure of the Pentagon report puts Flynn further on the defensive, suggesting that he intentionally misled investigators about a critical issue in seeking to extend his high-level access to national security secrets while representing a foreign government.

Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In his letter, Cummings described a Defense Department “Report of Investigation” on Flynn’s request for a renewal of his security clearance. A retired lieutenant general, he served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012-2014. Then-President Barack Obama allegedly fired him for insubordination for clashing with superiors over the agency’s global operations.

Flynn held a top secret/sensitive compartmented information clearance, a code word clearance that means he had access to some of the nation’s most tightly protected national security information. Former officials like Flynn often keep their status because they can be called upon to assist in certain circumstances even after they leave government.

Flynn’s clearance was renewed. But Cummings said recent disclosures show he appeared to have lied on several issues. One had to do with his 2015 trip to Moscow at a dinner, where he sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, held by RT, a Russia state-sponsored global print and television operation. U.S. intelligence agencies say RT was instrumental in the Russian plot to disrupt the presidential election.

RT paid for Flynn’s appearance, according to reports.

Flynn, according to Cummings, also told Defense Department investigators that he had not taken any money from Russia, received any benefits from a foreign country, had no connections with any foreign government officials and that he had only insubstantial contact with foreign officials.

“It is difficult to understand how General Flynn could have believed that his dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin was an ‘insubstantial contact,’” Cummings wrote.