GOP Montana win may be blip in Democrats' anti-Trump hopes

Tempers flare when Betty Yee demands more tax board transparency Pause 1:31 SUV rams vehicle at pump as people flee at Natomas gas station 0:07 Stockton firefighters battle massive blaze 0:49 Watch driver ramming cars at Natomas area gas station 1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay 1:47 Mulvaney on Trump's FY18 Budget: It's 'Taxpayer first' 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally 3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money 1:24 New ownership and name change coming soon to Twelve Rounds Brewery 3:00 Watch a controlled blast at Oroville Dam spillway

Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

