Darrell Issa watches from office roof as protesters chant below

Protesters gathered at California Congressman Darrell Issa’s Vista office on Tuesday. Issa could be seen watching the demonstration from the building’s roof. Mike Levin, running against Issa in the 49th District’s 2018 election, tweeted that Issa had been outside his office and on the street earlier Tuesday, “but refused to engage with those across the street.” Issa later tweeted that he spent the morning speaking with constituents, and “then popped upstairs to take a quick pic!”