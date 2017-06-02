California court: Judges must evaluate juror bias claims

The California Supreme Court says judges must thoroughly evaluate prosecutors' reasons for excusing prospective jurors to ensure the decisions weren't motivated by racial bias.
The state's high court in a ruling on Thursday clarified a trial court's responsibilities when evaluating a claim of juror discrimination. The ruling overturned three Kern County convictions on the grounds that a trial judge wrongly rejected a claim by the defendants that prosecutors excused a prospective juror because she was Hispanic.
All three defendants were Hispanic. Two were convicted of attempted murder. The third was found guilty of active participation in a criminal street gang.
Associate Justice Goodwin Liu said the ruling marked the first time in 16 years that the state Supreme Court had found a violation of laws prohibiting discrimination during jury selection.
