Top intel official told associates Trump asked him if he could intervene with Comey

Democrats need to win back hearts and minds, Kimberly Ellis tells activists Pause 1:13 Dianne Feinstein says pulling out of Paris climate agreement is a huge and reckless choice. America has to have a president for all the people. 1:11 California senator argues for single-payer health care in California 2:36 A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States 1:08 Then and now photographs of glacier melts 0:48 Jerry Brown says Donald Trump's position on climate change is backfiring 1:18 Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 0:09 Darrell Issa watches from office roof as protesters chant below 2:46 Watch helicopter rescue of rock climbers near South Lake Tahoe 1:24 Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety

twitter email Former FBI Director James Comey announced the FBI investigation into Russia and the 2016 election on March 20. Just seven weeks later, he was fired. Here's a timeline of the many twists and turns that have happened since. McClatchy

