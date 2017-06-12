Sessions' testimony to Congress Tuesday to be open to public

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Don Bachardy tells the story behind his Capitol portrait of Jerry Brown Pause 2:05 How to look for a state job online 1:28 Josh Newman vows to beat recall attempt: 'We are not giving this seat back' 1:23 Democrats need to win back hearts and minds, Kimberly Ellis tells activists 1:13 Dianne Feinstein says pulling out of Paris climate agreement is a huge and reckless choice. America has to have a president for all the people. 1:11 California senator argues for single-payer health care in California 2:36 A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States 1:08 Then and now photographs of glacier melts 0:48 Jerry Brown says Donald Trump's position on climate change is backfiring 1:18 Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Amid growing controversy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Tuesday from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This after The Washington Post revealed that contrary to testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, he had met with the Russian Ambassador to the United States last September. C-SPAN

Amid growing controversy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Tuesday from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This after The Washington Post revealed that contrary to testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, he had met with the Russian Ambassador to the United States last September. C-SPAN