Trump recasts Cuba policy, takes harder line than Obama on military, travel

0:50 ​Lawmaker demonstrates how to rescue a hot dog Pause

2:18 California senators question Sessions on his ability to answer questions

1:02 Firing Trump-Russia special counsel 'would be too reminiscent of Watergate'

0:42 Scandals make case for tax board overhaul, Phil Ting says

1:19 Don Bachardy tells the story behind his Capitol portrait of Jerry Brown

2:05 How to look for a state job online

1:28 Josh Newman vows to beat recall attempt: 'We are not giving this seat back'

1:23 Democrats need to win back hearts and minds, Kimberly Ellis tells activists

1:13 Dianne Feinstein says pulling out of Paris climate agreement is a huge and reckless choice. America has to have a president for all the people.