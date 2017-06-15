Congress comes together on the baseball field

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Budget bills 'rushed through in the dark of night,' GOP complains Pause 0:50 ​Lawmaker demonstrates how to rescue a hot dog 2:18 California senators question Sessions on his ability to answer questions 1:02 Firing Trump-Russia special counsel 'would be too reminiscent of Watergate' 0:42 Scandals make case for tax board overhaul, Phil Ting says 1:19 Don Bachardy tells the story behind his Capitol portrait of Jerry Brown 2:05 How to look for a state job online 1:28 Josh Newman vows to beat recall attempt: 'We are not giving this seat back' 1:23 Democrats need to win back hearts and minds, Kimberly Ellis tells activists 1:13 Dianne Feinstein says pulling out of Paris climate agreement is a huge and reckless choice. America has to have a president for all the people. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Democrats and Republicans came together on the diamond in Washington, D.C. the day after Rep. Steve Scalise and three others were shot at baseball practice for the GOP team. House and Senate leaders of both parties together called for the start of the Congressional Baseball Game, and Democrats gave their winner's trophy to Rep. Scalise after the game. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

