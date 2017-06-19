Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, left, speaks at a news conference to discuss the proposed so-called California "sanctuary state bill" as California state Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon listens, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Holder said Monday he believes cutting funding from so-called sanctuary cities would be unconstitutional.
Politics & Government

June 19, 2017 12:24 PM

Eric Holder: Cutting sanctuary city funds unconstitutional

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck are continuing to push legislation that would prevent California law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

They joined California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon Monday to promote state Senate Bill 54.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened to pull money from jurisdictions that hinder communication between local police and immigration authorities.

Holder says he believes that cutting funding from so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities would be illegal and unconstitutional.

Beck says he doesn't care how much money the federal government threatens to withhold from Los Angeles. He says it is important for all residents to trust police and his officers won't act as de facto immigration agents.

Comments

