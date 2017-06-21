Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, shown in 2014 at the State Capitol, was quick to offer a correction after President Donald Trump boasted on Twitter about GOP victories in five recent elections. One of those was won by Gomez on June 6.
June 21, 2017 12:35 PM

Trump says GOP 5 for 5 in special elections. Not so fast, replies California Democrat

By Don Sweeney

A celebratory tweet Tuesday by President Donald Trump claims the GOP has won five recent congressional special elections, but a newly elected California Democrat was quick to offer a correction.

Following the victories Tuesday of Republicans in special elections in Georgia and South Carolina, Trump tweeted “Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0.”

But newly elected Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, replied with a quick correction, noting “Hold up @realDonaldTrump it’s 4/5! Might want to check those #s. We haven’t met yet...Hi, I’m Jimmy. See ya in D.C.! #AlternativeFacts #GA06.”

Gomez won a June 6 runoff election for a seat left vacant by Xavier Becerra, who stepped down to become California’s attorney general. Gomez faced off against fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in the 34th Congressional District. He did not face a Republican opponent in that race, but the president’s math still appears to be off.

Five states have held special elections in 2017: California, Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Kansas, reports Ballotpedia. Republicans won four of those seats. The fifth was won by Gomez.

Two more special elections are pending, in Utah and Alabama.

