Trump says GOP 5 for 5 in special elections. Not so fast, replies California Democrat

A celebratory tweet Tuesday by President Donald Trump claims the GOP has won five recent congressional special elections, but a newly elected California Democrat was quick to offer a correction.
Following the victories Tuesday of Republicans in special elections in Georgia and South Carolina, Trump tweeted “Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0.”
Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017
But newly elected Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, replied with a quick correction, noting “Hold up @realDonaldTrump it’s 4/5! Might want to check those #s. We haven’t met yet...Hi, I’m Jimmy. See ya in D.C.! #AlternativeFacts #GA06.”
Hold up @realDonaldTrump it's 4/5! Might want to check those #s. We haven't met yet...Hi, I'm Jimmy. See ya in D.C.! #AlternativeFacts #GA06 https://t.co/OcadVVejN0— Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) June 21, 2017
Gomez won a June 6 runoff election for a seat left vacant by Xavier Becerra, who stepped down to become California’s attorney general. Gomez faced off against fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in the 34th Congressional District. He did not face a Republican opponent in that race, but the president’s math still appears to be off.
Five states have held special elections in 2017: California, Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Kansas, reports Ballotpedia. Republicans won four of those seats. The fifth was won by Gomez.
Two more special elections are pending, in Utah and Alabama.
