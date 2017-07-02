A controversial Reddit page claims credit for Trump’s latest Twitter attack on CNN

President Donald Trump ignited another social media fire storm Sunday when he tweeted out a video showing himself tackling and punching a man with the CNN logo imposed over his face.
Now, a Reddit page dedicated to Trump has claimed credit for inspiring the tweet, and it’s not the first time people have connected popular posts on the forum (or sub-reddit) to tweets from Trump.
r/The_Donald, a forum dedicated to the president, has generated plenty of controversy in the past for its anti-immigration, anti-Semitic and white supremacist posts, according to The Verge. On Wednesday, a user on the forum posted a version of the video that Trump later tweeted. As of Sunday, it has received nearly 9,000 “up votes.”
Soon after Trump’s tweet, the forum began to explode with posts claiming credit for inspiring the post and video.
“Wow!! I never expected my meme to be retweeted by the God Emporer himself!!!” the account of the person who originally uploaded the video posted.
Numerous other posts commenting on the tweet called Trump “one of us,” according to AOL News.
The_Donald has seemingly inspired Trump’s social media account in the past as well. BuzzFeed News pointed out in May that 30 minutes before Trump’s Twitter account retweeted an old message from actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell calling for then-FBI Director James Comey to be fired, a post on Reddit about O’Donnell’s old tweet had appeared.
As The Atlantic reports, it is considered highly unlikely that Trump himself regularly reads Reddit, but his social media team has reportedly scanned the site and forum before, though they deny this.
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
In response to Sunday’s tweet, critics of the president have said he is advocating violence against the press, while his supporters say it is not a threat.
You've turned the office of the President into a joke. A reality show nightmare run amok. And now you're inciting violence??? #Resist— Mary Page Keller (@MaryPageKeller) July 2, 2017
