Lawmakers agree to keep Pentagon's secret chemical weapons tests on US troops secret

twitter email Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) spoke on the House floor about the exclusion of an amendment that would declassify a Vietnam-era Department of Defense project that intentionally exposed servicemembers and civilians to deadly chemical weapons. Congressman Mike Thompson

