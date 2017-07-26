You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Shelly Yang and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star
Reaction swift online to Trump’s ban on transgender troops

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 26, 2017 1:13 PM

A tweeted announcement Wednesday morning from President Donald Trump reinstating a ban on transgender individuals from military service drew swift responses from Sacramento and Northern California leaders in both the online and real worlds.

“The Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce rebukes the President’s actions in the strongest possible terms and calls upon our fellow Americans to take a stand for the full equality and inclusion of transgender people, and for all human beings, regardless of their sex, gender identity or sexual orientation. All of us are human beings,” said the Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

Many Northern California city, state and federal politicians also were quick to condemn the move.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, who is gay, retweeted statements criticizing Trump’s action by others. He also retweeted a front page from The New York Times covering President Harry Truman’s 1948 decision to desegregate the military.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also called attention to the historical juxtaposition.

Countless other Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Doris Matsui, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and local politicians including Steve Hansen and Angelique Ashby of the Sacramento City Council, also spoke out online, as did numerous celebrities.

Few prominent California Republicans seemed inclined to respond to Trump’s order, either in favor or against, on social media, though outside California his move drew disagreement from Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., among others.

Here’s a partial rundown of the online reaction from Northern California politicos and other notables.

