Reaction swift online to Trump’s ban on transgender troops

A tweeted announcement Wednesday morning from President Donald Trump reinstating a ban on transgender individuals from military service drew swift responses from Sacramento and Northern California leaders in both the online and real worlds.

“The Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce rebukes the President’s actions in the strongest possible terms and calls upon our fellow Americans to take a stand for the full equality and inclusion of transgender people, and for all human beings, regardless of their sex, gender identity or sexual orientation. All of us are human beings,” said the Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

Many Northern California city, state and federal politicians also were quick to condemn the move.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, who is gay, retweeted statements criticizing Trump’s action by others. He also retweeted a front page from The New York Times covering President Harry Truman’s 1948 decision to desegregate the military.

President Truman signs an executive order, desegregating the military of the United States, this day in 1948. https://t.co/cS0eSDyiT2 pic.twitter.com/txY2RUvGaH — NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) July 26, 2017

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also called attention to the historical juxtaposition.

On this day in 1948, Truman desegregated the U.S. Military.







Today, Trump announced he will ban servicemembers because of who they are. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 26, 2017

Countless other Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Doris Matsui, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and local politicians including Steve Hansen and Angelique Ashby of the Sacramento City Council, also spoke out online, as did numerous celebrities.

Few prominent California Republicans seemed inclined to respond to Trump’s order, either in favor or against, on social media, though outside California his move drew disagreement from Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., among others.

Any American who meets current medical & readiness standards should be allowed to continue serving - my full stmt: https://t.co/6rHm5OWQzc — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 26, 2017

Here’s a partial rundown of the online reaction from Northern California politicos and other notables.