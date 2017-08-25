Controversial Trump White House adviser Sebastian Gorka out at White House

Sebastian Gorka, an adviser to President Donald Trump, is no longer working at the White House, according to multiple reports.
The Federalist reported that Gorka resigned, expressing unhappiness with the current direction of Trump’s administration.
“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote, according to The Federalist. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”
Gorka had previously worked under the leadership of Steve Bannon at far-right media outlet Breitbart as an international news editor.
Sebastian Gorka has resigned, CNN confirms— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 26, 2017
CNN and BuzzFeed News also initially reported that Gorka resigned. Later Friday evening, however, reports from other media outlets, including McClatchy, began to surface, stating that Gorka did not resign but did in fact no longer work at the White House.
From a White House Official: "Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House."— Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) August 26, 2017
WH Official offered there was "no way" Gorka would have a substantial policy role going forward & thusly resigned. https://t.co/X7LRXEL9tS— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 26, 2017
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments